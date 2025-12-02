Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Brunei 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Dog Shelter [Image 8 of 13]

    CARAT Brunei 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Dog Shelter

    BRUNEI

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Hussmann, a deckhand aboard the USS Cincinnati, pet’s dogs while volunteering at a local dog shelter during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 25, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

