    American Holiday Festival 2025 [Image 15 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    American Holiday Festival 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” bring the holiday spirit to Washington, D.C., during the annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall, Dec. 6, 2025. The performance was hosted by Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 21:31
    Photo ID: 9427480
    VIRIN: 251207-A-QD602-4680
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Holiday Festival 2025 [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington, D.C.
    American Holiday Festival
    Army Band

