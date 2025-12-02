Staff Sgt. Imani Grosvenor, a soprano vocalist with The U.S. Army Chorus, and Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez, a vocalist with The U.S. Army Blues, sing “Joy to the World” during the annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. The performance was hosted by Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 21:31
|Photo ID:
|9427470
|VIRIN:
|251207-A-QD602-9179
|Resolution:
|4481x2987
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American Holiday Festival 2025 [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.