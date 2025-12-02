American Holiday Festival 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Imani Grosvenor, a soprano vocalist with The U.S. Army Chorus, sings “Joy to the World” during the annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. The performance was hosted by Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)