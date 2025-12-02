Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jimmy Brooks, center-right, company commander, Engineer Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, cuts a birthday cake during the Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee, Nov. 22, 2025. Founded Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every climate and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe celebrated the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)