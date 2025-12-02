Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    U.S. Marine Corps color guard assigned to Engineer Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, present the colors during the Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee, Nov. 22, 2025. Founded Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every climate and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe celebrated the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9427280
    VIRIN: 251122-N-XB641-1130
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball
    Engineer Company C hosts the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Birthday Ball
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download