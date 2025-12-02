Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training [Image 10 of 19]

    Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Medical equipment is staged as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 00:08
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMM-161
    USN
    USAF
    MASSCAS
    MV-22B
    Steel Knight 25

