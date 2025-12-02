Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Garcia, right, a critical care nurse with 920th Rescue Wing, and Maj. Justin Soulier, a flight surgeon, conduct tactical combat casualty care on a simulated patient as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)