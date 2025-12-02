Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with 920th Rescue Wing, prepare to load onto a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)