ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 6, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Shadach Smith, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), signals to a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Dec. 6, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9426082
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-RB295-1233
|Resolution:
|3793x5689
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.