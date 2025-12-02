Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 6, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Shadach Smith, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), signals to a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Dec. 6, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)