    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 11]

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 6, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), refuel a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Dec. 6, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    VIRIN: 251206-N-RB295-1081
    Resolution: 5997x3998
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    HSC 26
    Flight Deck
    Aviation
    Flight Operations

