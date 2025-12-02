Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Dylan Spears 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251206-N-EJ492-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 6, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts flight operations on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 6, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 19:02
    Photo ID: 9426078
    VIRIN: 251206-N-EJ492-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SR Dylan Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FOD WALKDOWN
    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FOD WALKDOWN
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FOD WALKDOWN
    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FOD WALKDOWN
    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FOD WALKDOWN
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations
    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Flight Deck
    Aviation
    Flight Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download