USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

251206-N-EJ492-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 6, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts flight operations on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 6, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)