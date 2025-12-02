USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

251206-N-EJ492-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 6, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts flight operations on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 6, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9426078
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-EJ492-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
