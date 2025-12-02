Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAW-121 Comes home from deployment [Image 8 of 12]

    VAW-121 Comes home from deployment

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Sailor assigned to "Bluetails" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 embrace family when returning home to Naval Station Norfolk Dec. 6, 2025. VAW-121 returns following a nine-month deployment assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (US. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)

