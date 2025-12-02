Sailor assigned to "Bluetails" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 embrace family when returning home to Naval Station Norfolk Dec. 6, 2025. VAW-121 returns following a nine-month deployment assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (US. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9426071
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-VT332-1093
|Resolution:
|2578x3609
|Size:
|457.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VAW-121 Comes home from deployment [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.