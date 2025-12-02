VAW-121 Comes home from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailor assigned to "Bluetails" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 embrace family when returning home to Naval Station Norfolk Dec. 6, 2025. VAW-121 returns following a nine-month deployment assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (US. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)