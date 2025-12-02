709th MP QTB Competition Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Ian Glei, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, adjusts his night vision goggles for the mystery event during the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. The event challenges Soldiers to demonstrate endurance, adaptability, and proficiency in core warrior tasks ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)