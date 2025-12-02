709th MP QTB Competition Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Montes and Sgt. Jaden Davenport, military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, receive instructions for the mystery event during the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. The event challenges Soldiers to demonstrate endurance, adaptability, and proficiency in core warrior tasks ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)