709th MP QTB Competition Day 2

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Craig, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, approaches the water jug carry during the combat fitness event for the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. The event evaluates Soldiers on essential tasks and warrior skills ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)