419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander

Lt. Col. Erland Torrey, incoming commander for the 419th Security Forces Squadron, Renders his first salute to the members of the 419th SFS here Jan.12, 2025.The 419th Security Forces Squadron is made up of more than 80 reservists trained to protect military installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sergeant Anthony Pham)