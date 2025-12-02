419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Erland Torrey, incoming commander for the 419th Security Forces Squadron, receives the guidon from Col. Gregory Kuzma, commander of the 419th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony here Jan.12, 2025.The 419th Security Forces Squadron is made up of more than 80 reservists trained to protect military installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sergeant Anthony Pham)