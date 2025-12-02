Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Erland Torrey, incoming commander for the 419th Security Forces Squadron, receives the guidon from Col. Gregory Kuzma, commander of the 419th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony here Jan.12, 2025.The 419th Security Forces Squadron is made up of more than 80 reservists trained to protect military installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sergeant Anthony Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 10:44
    Photo ID: 9424930
    VIRIN: 250112-F-ZV906-1004
    Resolution: 4904x3263
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander
    419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th Fighter Wing
    419th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download