419th Security Forces Squadron has a new commander Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 419th Security Forces Squadron held a change of command ceremony here Jan. 12, 2025, where Major Robert Sanford relinquished command to Lt. Col. Erland "Jason" Torrey.



Torrey received his commission in 2002 through the the ROTC of University of Massachusetts, Lowell, where he graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to his new position, Torrey served as the IMA to the Commander, 99th Security Forces Squadron, Nellis AFB, NV.



Sanford had served as commander of the 419th SFS since 2020. Torrey said he is looking forward to carrying on the mission of the 419th SFS that Sanford has bolstered and led.



The 419th Security Forces Squadron is made up of about 70 reservists trained to protect military installations around the world. The SFS is divided into various areas of expertise including operations, intelligence, administration, and logistics. Under the operations arm, the specialties break down even more into machine gunner, heavy weapons, radio operator, designated marksman, grenadier, K-9 handler, supply, and combat arms training and maintenance.