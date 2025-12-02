MRF-SEA Marines Begin Staff Training Exercise with Royal Malaysian Armed Forces during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Gabriel Savage, left, the assistant air officer for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, explains the sequence events of the rapid response planning process to Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Mohamad Taufik Bin Mokhtar, the deputy operations officer of 502nd Squadron, during a staff training exercise (STAFFEX) as part of Cooperation Afloat

Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)