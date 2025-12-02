Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines Begin Staff Training Exercise with Royal Malaysian Armed Forces during CARAT Malaysia 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    MRF-SEA Marines Begin Staff Training Exercise with Royal Malaysian Armed Forces during CARAT Malaysia 2025

    LUMUT NAVAL BASE, MALAYSIA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Gabriel Savage, left, the assistant air officer for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, explains the sequence events of the rapid response planning process to Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Mohamad Taufik Bin Mokhtar, the deputy operations officer of 502nd Squadron, during a staff training exercise (STAFFEX) as part of Cooperation Afloat
    Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 05:37
    Photo ID: 9424807
    VIRIN: 251205-M-AS577-2081
    Resolution: 7207x4807
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: LUMUT NAVAL BASE, MY
    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Begin Staff Training Exercise with Royal Malaysian Armed Forces during CARAT Malaysia 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

