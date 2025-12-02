MRF-SEA Marines Begin Staff Training Exercise with Royal Malaysian Armed Forces during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Gunn, the communications officer for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, explains a center of gravity analysis to MRF-SEA Marines and Royal Malaysian Armed Forces service members during a staff training exercise (STAFFEX) as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut,

Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)