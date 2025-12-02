MRF-SEA Marines Begin Staff Training Exercise with Royal Malaysian Armed Forces during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Grafton, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, demonstrates an intelligence preparation of the battlespace to Royal Malaysian Armed Forces service members during a staff training exercise (STAFFEX) as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in

Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)