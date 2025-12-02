251205-N-CY569-1409 (Dec. 05, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, gives opening remarks during a dinner reception commemorating the start of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, at the DoubleTree Damai Laut Resort, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 03:06
|Photo ID:
|9424783
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-CY569-1409
|Resolution:
|7006x4671
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Malaysia 2025 Dinner Reception Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.