CARAT Malaysia 2025 Dinner Reception Celebration

251205-N-CY569-1248 (Dec. 05, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, greets First Admiral Ahmad Sapuan Fathi bin Hj Muhammad, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Deputy Western Fleet Commander, during a dinner reception commemorating the start of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, at the DoubleTree Damai Laut Resort, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)