US, Canada, Japan, ROK air forces conduct practice airdrop missions for OCD25

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepares to release a cargo bundle for practice airdrops during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 near Naval Base Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. Through training events like this, OCD helps build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)