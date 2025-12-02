US, Canada, Japan, ROK air forces conduct practice airdrop missions for OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, prepares to release a cargo bundle for practice airdrops during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 near Naval Base Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. As a training event, OCD25 allows participants to practice dynamic delivery via airdrop in a dynamic environment of uncontrolled and non-surveyed drop zones; a critical capability unique to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)