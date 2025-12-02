Nimitz Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors work aboard the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad Hughes)