    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors work aboard the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad Hughes)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 00:21
    Photo ID: 9424686
    VIRIN: 251011-N-NX999-1041
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Underway
    Deployment
    USS Nimitz
    Operations
    Flight Deck
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    7th Fleet

