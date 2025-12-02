Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jae Kim, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Demetria Theroux, 374 LRS combat mobility technician, secure tie downs for a bundle during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. Around 270 bundles were constructed, filled and loaded onto C-130 Hercules aircraft from the U.S., Canada, Japan and Republic of Korea air forces to be delivered to 59 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. This effort boasts the power of alliance and partnership in fostering stability and providing rapid airlift response in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9424657
    VIRIN: 251206-F-BG120-2013
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops
    Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Christmas Drop
    multination
    airdrop
    humanitarian assistance
    Operation Christmas Drop 2025
    OCD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download