Wrapped up, packed up! 374 AEW readies bundles for OCD25 airdrops

A member of the 374th Air Expeditionary Wing adjusts tie downs of a cargo bundle prepared for Operation Christmas Drop 2025, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. While the longest-running humanitarian mission in the Department of War, Operation Christmas Drop serves as a valuable training opportunity for aircrew in low-level flight, precision airdrop techniques and logistical coordination - skills critical to achieve rapid, global airlift missions in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
