Spruance conducts routine operations

U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Leonardo Angula poses for a portrait following a man-overboard drill on the foc’sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) Dec. 1, 2025. USS Spruance (DDG 111) is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Steis)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9424489
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-KE644-1134
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
