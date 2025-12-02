Spruance conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alfonso Ortizlopez signals during a man-overboard drill on the foc’sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) Dec. 1, 2025. USS Spruance (DDG 111) is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Steis)