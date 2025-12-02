Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Spruance conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Steis 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jett Bollinger trains Sailors during a man-overboard drill on the foc’sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) Dec. 1, 2025. USS Spruance (DDG 111) is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 22:18
    Photo ID: 9424484
    VIRIN: 251201-N-KE644-1003
    Resolution: 4379x2919
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Spruance conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Spruance
    DDG 111
    Launch the Attack
    ABECSG2526

