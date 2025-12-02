Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral key military leaders observe operations during Steel Knight 25 [Image 6 of 8]

    Multilateral key military leaders observe operations during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anamile Arce 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Timothy A. Ornelas, the plans officer of 1st Marine Division, explains operations to multilateral key military leaders during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Ornelas is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anamile Arce) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    This work, Multilateral key military leaders observe operations during Steel Knight 25 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Anamile Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

