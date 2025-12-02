Multilateral key military leaders observe operations during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Timothy A. Ornelas, the plans officer of 1st Marine Division, explains operations to multilateral key military leaders during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Ornelas is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anamile Arce) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)