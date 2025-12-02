Multilateral key military leaders observe operations during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Armed Forces service members observe a building during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anamile Arce)