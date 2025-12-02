Multilateral key military leaders observe operations during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Indonesian National Armed Forces service member observes operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anamile Arce)