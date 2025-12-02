Golf Company Graduation

A U.S. Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion is greeted by a guest after a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9424053
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-GO078-1172
|Resolution:
|2952x1969
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
