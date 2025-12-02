Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Graduation [Image 3 of 9]

    Golf Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 16:42
    Photo ID: 9424048
    VIRIN: 251205-M-GO078-1091
    Resolution: 6885x4592
    Size: 18.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
