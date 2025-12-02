Golf Company Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)