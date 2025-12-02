Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine congratulates the incoming U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Adm. Richard Correll during the STRATCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Omaha, Neb. Dec. 5, 2025. (DOW photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)
|12.05.2025
|12.05.2025 14:56
|9423665
|251205-D-ON707-1693
|7198x4799
|1.82 MB
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|4
|0
This work, CJCS Attends STRATCOM Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by CPO James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.