    CJCS Attends STRATCOM Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    CJCS Attends STRATCOM Change of Command

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer James Mullen 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine congratulates the incoming U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Adm. Richard Correll during the STRATCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Omaha, Neb. Dec. 5, 2025. (DOW photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9423665
    VIRIN: 251205-D-ON707-1693
    Resolution: 7198x4799
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Attends STRATCOM Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by CPO James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJCS

