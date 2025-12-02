CJCS Attends STRATCOM Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, left, and the outgoing U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Gen. Anthony Cotton, right, congratulate the incoming STRATCOM Commander Adm. Richard Correll during the STRATCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Omaha, Neb. Dec. 5, 2025. (DOW photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)