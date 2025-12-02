CJCS Attends STRATCOM Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine presents the Joint Meritorious Unit Award to the outgoing U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Gen. Anthony Cotton during the STRATCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Omaha, Neb. Dec. 5, 2025. (DOW photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist James Mullen)