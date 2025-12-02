Date Taken: 12.05.2025 Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:08 Photo ID: 9423419 VIRIN: 251205-A-LF704-5721 Resolution: 1443x1080 Size: 608.91 KB Location: ALASKA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 11th Airborne Division Paratroopers Assist in Highway Traffic Incident [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.