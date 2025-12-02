Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Paratroopers Assist in Highway Traffic Incident [Image 1 of 2]

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Correy Mathews 

    11th Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, pose for a group photo. This image accompanies the article highlighting 2/11 Soldiers who assisted during a Glenn Highway traffic incident.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9423414
    VIRIN: 251205-A-LF704-9296
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 657.4 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    2/11 IBCT (A)
    11th Airborne Division

