11th Airborne Division Paratroopers Assist in Highway Traffic Incident

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (December 3, 2025) Eleven Paratroopers from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (3G), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), sprang into action to assist fellow Alaskans following a traffic incident on the highway near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) on December 1. The Soldiers, members of Hawk Company, Forward Support Company, were conducting a planned halt at a local weigh station as part of a ground convoy en route to the Yukon Training Area near Fort Wainwright. The convoy was supporting the 1st Brigade Combat Team (Arctic) in preparation for their upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation. During the halt, the Soldiers witnessed a vehicle crash involving two adults and a young child. Acting swiftly, the Paratroopers immediately moved to assist. Some provided aid to the occupants of the vehicle, while others warned oncoming traffic and removed a downed light pole from the roadway to prevent further harm. Their swift, selfless actions reflect the character and readiness that define Hawk Company and the 3-509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. “I want to clearly state how proud I am of these 3G Paratroopers and the way they responded in the moments following the incident,” said Maj. Joshua Chambers, Battalion Executive Officer for the 3-509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. “Without hesitation, they acted with the courage, discipline, and instinctive selflessness that define the Spartan Brigade and the 11th Airborne Division. They provided aid to the occupants of the vehicle while simultaneously warning oncoming traffic and removing the downed light pole from the roadway to prevent further harm. They did this calmly, decisively, and with complete commitment to helping fellow Americans in need.” “These Soldiers demonstrated the very best of what it means to wear this uniform and to be part of this battalion,” Chambers continued. “Their actions were nothing short of extraordinary. They showed bravery under pressure and an unwavering sense of duty that reflects who we are as Spartans and as Arctic Angels. Their conduct honors this battalion, this brigade, and our Division. They have my absolute respect and gratitude for representing us with such professionalism and heart.” The actions of these Paratroopers highlight the culture of service and readiness that defines the 11th Airborne Division. Their response to the incident serves as a reminder of the Army’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves, both in Alaska and across the nation.

