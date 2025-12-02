Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Honors Fallen Service Members in Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Stephen Daigle recounts the history of the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 5, 2025, at a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA) hosted the event to pay tribute to the more than 2,400 lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9423411
    VIRIN: 251205-N-PJ019-1018
    Resolution: 6005x4804
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    Pearl Harbor
    CNIC
    PACPOA

