NAS Pensacola Honors Fallen Service Members in Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Dave Alderfer recites 'The Ode to the Flag' Dec. 5, 2025, at a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA) hosted the event to pay tribute to the more than 2,400 lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Pensacola-area service members, veterans and family members gathered at the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 5 to honor the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor 84 years ago.

The ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made on Dec. 7, 1941, a day that forever altered the course of American history.

Hosted by the Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA), the event brought together attendees from across the area to pay tribute to the more than 2,400 lives that were lost and over 1,000 wounded. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet suffered extensive damage, including the loss or destruction of 20 ships and more than 300 aircraft.

“It’s important to continue hosting ceremonies to remember events of the past so that the younger Sailors don’t forget historical events that shaped the Navy,” Chief Yeoman James Wallace, PACPOA vice president. “Naval Air Station Pensacola is one of the Navy’s largest training installations post-basic training. It’s important to keep these traditions apparent and relevant to the younger Sailors that are just joining the Navy.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor launched the U.S. into a global conflict, and the observance served as a reminder not only of the past but also of the enduring commitment of those who continue to serve.

The ceremony began with an invocation and a recitation of the Ode to the Flag, followed by a retelling of the History of the Day of Infamy and a traditional two-bell remembrance, an honored naval custom symbolizing the end of a watch that pays respect to those who have passed.

“Remembering Pearl Harbor is essential not only as a tribute to the lives lost but also as a reminder of the impact that day had on the course of history,” said Wallace. “The attack marked a turning point that united our nation and ultimately reshaped the global pursuit of freedom. By honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who served and those who supported the war effort at home, we preserve the lessons of vigilance, service, and unity.”

The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony has been taking place at NAS Pensacola for nearly a decade and it demonstrates the installation’s commitment to never forget the sacrifices that have been made by all those that have faithfully and valiantly served our nation.

NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).