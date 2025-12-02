NAS Pensacola Honors Fallen Service Members in Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

Pensacola-area service members, veterans and civilians attend a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony, Dec. 5, 2025, at the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA) hosted the event to pay tribute to the more than 2,400 lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
